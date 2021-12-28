Community Cares Christmas Dinner Feeds Hundreds

The annual Community Cares Christmas Dinner was hosted once again on Saturday afternoon at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern Campus.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, those that were in need of a warm meal could visit the student center and enjoy food, entertainment and more. Additionally, meals were delivered to those that were homebound in the area.

This year, 130 meals were delivered and there were approximately 200 that enjoyed the dinner in person. It was a very busy and successful year for the traditional event.

The executive committee behind the dinner is made up of a number of local residents. Committee members include Michelle Mooney, Bill Hicks, Brenda Deeter, Pam, Stephanie and Steve Cha, Scottie Draper and Liz Dimond.