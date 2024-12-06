Community Cares Christmas Dinner Ready to Serve Again

Once again, the nonprofit group Community Cares will provide Christmas dinners to the hungry, homeless, elderly and needy in the area, as well as any other residents that would like to join.

This event features a complete holiday meal, entertainment and a gift for the children. As usual, it is hosted at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center (JLSC) on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Transportation may be provided upon request.

“Additionally, Community Cares will be delivering dinners to the homebound throughout the area. In 2023 dinners were delivered to East Carbon, Wellington, Price, Carbonville, Kenilworth, Spring Glen, Helper and locations in Emery County,” a Community Cares member explained. “Our goal is to continue these deliveries this year.”

The executive committee is comprised of a number of local residents, which are Brenda Deeter, Pam Cha, Stephanie Cha, Steve Cha, Liz Dimond and Scottie Kraync. While this meal is open to anyone in the community, the group is especially serving those that are alone or in need on Christmas Day. No reservations are required.

There are a number of members that can be contacted in regard to the dinner:

Stephanie Cha (435) 820-6631 for dinner deliveries or transportation needs.

Pam Cha (435) 820-6628 for further information.

Brenda Deeter (435) 820-8140 for further information.

The Community Cares Facebook page for help in any way.

“We are gratefully accepting donations to help cover the expenses of the dinner,” Community Cares shared. “Your gift to Community Cares Christmas Dinner will help provide the meals and activities for people in our community. Any amount will be used to help with this dinner.”

Checks can be mailed payable to Community Cares Christmas Dinner, P.O. Box 225, Price, Utah 84501. Checks can also be dropped off at WaFd Bank.