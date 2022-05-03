Community Cashes in at Casino Night

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Casino Night was packed on Friday night as members of the community gathered for an evening of games, food and fun. The Carbon County Event Center housed the event, which saw hundreds of participants and thousands of dollars in prizes.

Games were plentiful as those in attendance enjoyed bingo, blackjack, craps, Texas Hold Em, roulette and more. Each participant received $100 in chips with the purchase of their ticket with additional chips up for grabs. At the end of the evening, attendees cashed in their chips for raffle tickets and the opportunity to win a variety of great prizes.

“The Casino Night for the chamber was a huge success and fun for all,” said Ryan Peterson, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce President. “We would like to thank our sponsors and everyone who attended.”

Sponsors for the evening included Castleview Hospital, Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Castle Gate RV Park, Sherald’s Frosty Freeze, Club Mecca, Eastern Utah Trimlight, American Sunflower Properties, LLC, Debugger, the Tony Basso Group of Companies, Jennmar Services and Robert Oliver, Attorney at Law.

Other supporters of Casino Night included a multitude of businesses and individuals that donated raffle prizes and purchased tickets. Funds raised will support the chamber in its efforts to enhance the retail, commercial, industrial and civic interests in Carbon County.