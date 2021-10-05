Community Celebrates 2021 Oktoberfest

Over the weekend, Notre Dame’s annual Oktoberfest celebration was welcomed back to usher in the fall season.

To kick everything off on Friday, a drive-thru only option was available from noon to 4 p.m., featuring sausage or kielbasa and chips. Doors opened at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a smothered burrito dinner until 8 p.m. that evening and games from 6 p.m. to closing.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, doors were open once again for all that wished to attend. A lasagna dinner was served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and games were featured from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., then again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All were welcomed to join and enjoy delicious food, pastries, homemade apple strudel, games and a silent auction with many great prizes.