Community Celebrates 2021 Wellington Pioneer Days *Photo Gallery*

Wellington Pioneer Days returned this summer to remind all that the city is “A Great Place to Hang Your Hat.” The fun began on Friday, July 23 with the Wellington Round-Up Rodeo taking place at 7 p.m.

Saturday welcomed the traditional Pioneer Days celebration in the city park. Vendors, booths, games and food were provided. There were also prizes for those wearing hates, including awards for the best, most unique, exotic and creative.

A free dinner was then provided to the first 400 people, courtesy of the Cowboy Kitchen. The meal consisted of a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw and the restaurant’s famous “cowboy beans.”

The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers were also at the Main Street cabin, giving tours and selling souvenirs. Cornhole, live entertainment and more rounded out the fun for all.