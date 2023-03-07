Community Celebrates Dr. Seuss Week

Dr. Seuss Week was celebrated last week, prompting the Price City Police Department and USU Extension to highlight events celebrated with local students.

Dr. Seuss’ birthday is on March 2. Annually, to honor the children’s book author, a nationwide reading celebration takes place on the week of his birthday. A plethora of schools, community centers and libraries take time to celebrate by bringing local youth together to read.

The Price City Police Department spent time with students at Creekview Elementary, stating that the reading was a blast before thanking the elementary for inviting them to participate. Meanwhile, USU Extension in Emery County thanked the Green River Library for including them in the festivities.