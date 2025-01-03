Community Christmas Dinner Unites Carbon County in the Spirit of Giving

On Christmas Day, the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center at USU Eastern was filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of the holidays as the community came together for the annual Community Christmas Dinner. This year, the event reached new heights, serving over 350 meals, making it the most successful dinner yet.

Organized by a dedicated committee of volunteers, the dinner provided a warm holiday meal and a festive atmosphere for residents of Price and beyond. For those unable to attend, volunteers prepared and delivered an additional 147 meals,ensuring that no one was left out of the celebration.

The success of the Community Christmas Dinner is a reflection of the collaborative spirit of the Price community. Volunteers and organizers worked tirelessly in the weeks leading up to the event, coordinating everything from financial donations to advertisements, poinsettias, candy bags, centerpieces, and sugar cookies.

The work began early on Christmas morning, with volunteers preparing the meal and assembling delivery orders. Additional volunteers greeted guests, served meals, and ensured a welcoming environment. Highlights of the day included:

– Live entertainment to bring festive cheer.

– Candy bags and poinsettias offered to every guest.

– A cookie decorating station, complete with gifts for children.

– A team of volunteers who handled dishes and cleanup to make the day seamless.

“There are so many elements that must come together to make this event work,”said organizer Pam Cha. “It takes a team of people to make it happen, from those who coordinate deliveries and prepare meals to those who greet and serve our guests.”

Pam expressed her deep gratitude to everyone involved, emphasizing the collective effort that made the event a success:

“My heart is filled with relief, gratitude, joy, and love for the Community Christmas Dinner and all the people who put it together, contribute to it in some way, and who attend or receive dinners.”

Pam noted the invaluable contributions of the committee, volunteers, and community members who supported the event through donations and their time, ensuring every detail was thoughtfully planned and executed.Committee members include: Pam Cha, Steph Cha, Brenda Deeter, Scottie Krantz, and Liz Diamond.

The Community Christmas Dinner is more than a meal—it is a celebration of connection and kindness that brings the people of Price together each holiday season. As one of the organizers reflected, “This event is about more than just food; it’s about showing up for one another and creating a sense of belonging during the holidays.”