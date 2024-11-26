Community Comes Together for Fourth Annual Giving Bowl *Photo Gallery*

The fourth annual Giving Bowl filled up the Carbon County Fairgrounds Soccer fields, where nine fields were set to play. 35 teams entered in middle school, high school and adult classifications.

Games were played throughout the day in a double elimination style bracket and the championship games were winner take all. Friends and families gathered to enjoy the competitions throughout the day, with amazing food offered by Angel’s Cravings.

Santa Claus was also making his way around the event, handing out candy and taking pictures with members of the community. $5,000 was raised for meals on Thanksgiving for local families around the area.

One of the organizers of the event, Allie Smith stated, “We had an awesome turnout from the giving bowl and we are so grateful! It’s been awesome to see the growth every year. It’s amazing because the more people that play, the more people we can help!”

For more information on how the event was started, visit https://etvnews.com/family-excited-to-bring-fourth-annual-giving-bowl-back-to-community.