Community Conversation Upcoming at USU Eastern

Press Release

As part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” currently showing at the Student Center on the USU Eastern campus, Congressman John Curtis will join us for a community conversation about the joys and challenges of living in a rural area on Friday, Feb. 2 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 pm in the Multipurpose Room. Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be given away.

Eight community participants have been chosen to participate in a discussion focusing on questions ranging from ideas about the best things about living in Carbon County and a rural area in general to some of the changes they would like to see in their community and some of the challenges they face. Time will be provided at the end of the conversation to hear comments from the audience on the same questions. This is not meant to be a discussion with Congressman Curtis about legislation or policy, but about individual experiences in our community. The conversation will be moderated by Assistant Professor of History Dr. Nichelle Frank and Associate Professor of English Dr. Michaelann Nelson.

Community Participants:

Sherry Nehl – Small business owner, Juniper Pizza Cafe

Nathaniel Woodward – Recent law school grad who grew up in Price and wanted to return to raise his family here

Aurelio Rodriguez Medrano – County Outreach for USU Extension

Brad King- Long-time Price resident

Shanny Wilson – Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator

Chapel Taylor-Olsen – Four Corners and mom of school-age kids

Gail Scoville – Longtime Public Schoolteacher at Carbon High School

Devon Hooper – USU student