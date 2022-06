Once again, community members flocked to the Spring Glen park on Saturday for the annual Community Days celebration and Mudhens car show.

The fun began bright and early at 9 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. that afternoon. Those that wished to have their rides featured in the car show could do so for a $10 registration fee, but the fun didn’t stop there.

With food such as kielbasa and hot dogs, a live auction and vendors to go along with the classic vehicles, the event had something for everyone.