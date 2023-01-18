MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments will hold a Community Development Block Grant first public hearing on January 26, 2023, in the atrium at 375 South Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501, beginning at 11:30 am or soon thereafter. See the link below for the agenda and the live streaming details. 

https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/notice/799885.html

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2792581200&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=1674054665835684&usg=AOvVaw36mUCoTiS6n7Q5_u2r1f04

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 18, 2023.
scroll to top