COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments will hold a Community Development Block Grant first public hearing on January 26, 2023, in the atrium at 375 South Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501, beginning at 11:30 am or soon thereafter. See the link below for the agenda and the live streaming details.

https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/notice/799885.html

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2792581200&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=1674054665835684&usg=AOvVaw36mUCoTiS6n7Q5_u2r1f04

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 18, 2023.