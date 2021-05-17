Community Education Dinner Informs on the Opidemic

On Thursday evening, USU Extension hosted a community opioid education dinner, which was led by Chapel Taylor-Olsen and Hailey Judd.

Beginning the virtual dinner, Taylor-Olsen explained that opioids are a highly addictive class of chemicals that are used to reduce the feeling and intensity of pain. Many Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) have come from individuals being prescribed opioids as a pain treatment.

Those attending the dinner were asked to submit the first word that came to mind when they thought of an opioid SUD. The answers that came in ranged from hopeful to sad, with depressing, lost, strong and sick also being submitted.

“This topic has been a really big part of the national conversation for a while now, and it has hit Utah really hard,” Taylor-Olsen stated.

Signs of opioid use disorder include taking one drug to get over the effects of another, stealing drugs or money to pay for drugs, overdosing, and being scared at the thought of running out of drugs. In recent years, nearly twice as many people died from substance overdoses than in car accidents and Utah has one of the highest prescription opioid death rates in the United States.

The focus then went to the stigma surrounding an SUD and the harm that it causes. A stigma causes fear, prejudice and discrimination as well as lower rates of recovery and a destructive cycle that often leads people back to self-medication. Stigmas can help be replaced by working on wording, including switching from terms such as clean and sober to substance free.

Only 11% of people with SUDs that need treatment are treated in a specialized center. Evidence-based, effective treatments include Medication Assisted Treatment, support groups, rehab and detox services, mental health and crisis support, and psychosocial therapy.

“This topic is really personal for many Utahns,” shared Taylor-Olsen.

The dinner then switched to ways to support someone that is in recovery from an SUD, including patience, listening, refraining from using stigmatizing language, being available and expressing hope. At the end of the presentation, those that participated were invited to be part of an online survey to give feedback with the chance of winning a $50 gift card.