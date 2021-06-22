Community Energy Donates $50,000 to Emery County School District

Press Release

Last month, Emery County School District announced that it had received a $50,000 donation from renewable energy developer Community Energy as a result of their partnership with the county during the development of the nearby 100 MWac Hunter Solar Project. The Hunter Solar Project was acquired by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) in June 2020 and has signed a long-term PPA with PacifiCorp to provide Facebook’s data center operations with renewable energy certificates from the new solar project.

Emery County School District publicly thanked Community Energy in a Facebook post in early May and has stated that the donation will provide funding for critical needs in their robotics and ag science programs.

“We are grateful for the partnership and leadership of the Emery County School District and commissioners that was necessary to make this project happen. It feels great to make good on a promise we made very early on in the development of this project and provide key funding to the robotics and ag science programs for Emery schools,” said Noah Eckert, Vice President of Development at Community Energy.

“Community Energy has been a great partner to work with throughout the recent solar project in Emery County. Our leadership team and school board were included in conversations from the beginning in order to evaluate the project from a tax impact perspective,” said Jared Black, Superintendent of Emery County School District. “Community Energy proactively worked to make this project a good fit for our citizens and local economy.”

About Community Energy

Community Energy has developed and financed 2.6 GW of renewable energy projects across the country, including 1.9 GW of solar power. Community Energy anticipates, originates and develops competitively advantaged solar plus storage projects and has been a leading renewable energy developer for over 20 years, developing many of the first and largest wind and solar projects in the United States. Community Energy has offices in Radnor, PA and Boulder, CO. For more information, please visit https://www.communityenergyinc.com.

About Emery County School District

Emery County School District is one of 41 public school districts in Utah and serves 2,150 students who reside within the boundaries of Emery County. ECSD has one 9-12 high school, one 7-12 high school, two 6-8 middle schools, one K-6 elementary school and five K-5 elementary schools. In addition, ECSD offers several educational alternatives outside the traditional school setting. These alternatives include preschool, special education programs, an adult education program, a comprehensive career and technical education program and concurrent enrollment classes where students simultaneously earn high school and college credits. Other offerings include advanced placement, STEM, robotics, music and art. For more information, please visit https://www.emeryschools.org/.