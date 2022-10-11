Community Enjoys Annual Fall Festival

By Jodi Sitterud

“It’s busy at Desert Edge Christian Church,” said Pastor Carl. “The smiles on people’s faces and attendance speak volumes about people enjoying the Fall Festival. We want to get people out to have a good time.”

The afternoon was beautiful and the perfect temperature cheered up the mood. The fall photo booth created memories for families and friends. The Gettin’ Our Smoke On food truck served up delicious soup in bread bowls.

Sitting on the lawn watching families enjoy an old-fashioned gunny sack race, football throw, ring toss, dart games, musical chairs, dodgeball, golf putting, face painting, fishing booth, digging for prizes and the cornhole tournament kept everyone busy. The bouncy houses created non-stop fun for all the kids.

The festival would not have been complete without leaving with a prize. The first prize was the family trip at Thanksgiving Point and tickets to the corn maze. This was followed by a second place $100 gas card, third place tickets for free bowling at Gateway Lanes and a fourth place handmade quilt. Everyone who came left with a pumpkin to take home and a smile.