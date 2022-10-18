Community Enjoys Annual Pumpkin Festival

Community members were welcomed to the 5th annual Eastern Utah Community Credit Union Pumpkin Festival on Friday evening.

The pumpkin festival has become an iconic fall event within the community as children are able to hunt for the perfect pumpkin in EUCCU’s pumpkin patch. Those that were attendance were also welcome to play games, win prizes and take photos with EUCCU’s mascot.

Each patron that participated in the fall event was entered into a drawing for a Nintendo Switch. All proceeds from the pumpkin festival will be donated to the annual Angel Tree Program.