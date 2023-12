Utah’s Christmas Town continued its festivities on Saturday, Dec. 2 when a breakfast with Santa was hosted. The breakfast was featured from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. that morning, welcoming the community to fill their bellies and greet the big man in red.

During the breakfast, youngsters were also invited to decorate a Christmas cookie and enjoy a fun coloring page alongside it. Following breakfast, the ever-popular electric light parade was hosted for its final time of 2023 that evening.