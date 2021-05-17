Community Enjoys Great Food and Music on Price’s Main Street *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

For the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Price Downtown District and United Way of Eastern Utah hosted the monthly Music, Meals and Mingle event that brings much of the community to Price’s Main Street.

This event is hosted monthly in Price and welcomes all to enjoy activities, great food and other exciting opportunities. In conjunction with Music, Meals and Mingle, the Culture Connection concert series took to the stage at the Price City Peace Gardens with Shuffle entertaining attendees with their great sound.

Keep an eye out for the June Music, Meals and Mingle event for another opportunity to enjoy the city’s Main Street and the outdoors.