Community Enjoys Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

Ascension St. Matthew’s, a Christian fellowship based on Lutheran and Episcopal traditions, opened its doors wide to welcome the community to the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Feb. 21. The supper has been hosted for well over 30 years now, featuring a classic pancake breakfast with many of the fixings.

The deliciousness was served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening and the suggested donation was $5 for an individual or $20 for a family. Children three and under were welcome to enjoy the meal for free when accompanied by an adult. The ASM gift shop was also open for those looking for a unique purchase.

Ascension St. Matthew’s extended appreciation to Peczuh Printing, Savage Services, Wal-Mart, Swire Coca Cola, Pepsi Cola Company, Grogg’s, Wendy’s, Job’s Daughters, USU Eastern Dining Services, KOAL Radio, ETV News and KARB Radio for assisting with the supper. Funds raised from the event will benefit the charitable endeavors of Ascension St. Matthew’s.