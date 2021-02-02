Community Flocks to Free Ice Skating Day *Photo Gallery*

Castleview Hospital hosted its annual free community ice skating day on Saturday afternoon. This exciting event was hosted at the Carbon County Skate Pond.

This event is hosted by the hospital yearly as a way for the community to enjoy the winter season outdoors at no cost to them.

Masks were required for this event and those that attended were treated to a day of skating, free skate rentals and refreshments such as hot chocolate and hot dogs.

“Thank you to everyone who came out for ice skating today! We had such a great day and hope you did too,” the hospital shared.