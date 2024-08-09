Community Garden Donations

SERDA Press Release

Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) would like to express our thanks to Union Pacific, Rocky Mountain Power, and the Carbon County Commissioners for their generous contributions to kickstart our local community garden.The support from Union Pacific and Rocky Mountain Power will nurture not only our plants but also a sense of unity and well-being among our residents. Their contributions are instrumental in the physical creation of our garden and symbolize a shared commitment to fostering a thriving, sustainable community.

We are also grateful to the Carbon County Commissioners for providing a space to cultivate our garden. Their support ensures that our vision for a community garden becomes a reality.

Union Pacific and Rocky Mountain Power’s donations serve as a cornerstone of our community garden project, providing essential supplies and raised garden boxes. This generosity serves as a reminder of the transformative power of collaboration. Together, we cultivate not just plants, but also relationships, resilience, and a brighter future for residents in Carbon County.

SERDA is excited to share that the garden will be operational by early next season. We plan on producing a variety of vegetables, fruits, and herbs, with the goal of supplying fresh produce to families within our region. The garden is expected to yield several hundred pounds of produce within the first couple of years and will exceed that as we continue to grow the garden. Fruit and produce from the community garden will benefit numerous residents and promote healthy eating habits.

However, our work is not done. We still need volunteers and donations for essential items like rock for pathways and additional gardening supplies. Your support and involvement are crucial to the ongoing success and sustainability of the garden.

For additional information on volunteering or donating, please contact Julie Rosier at jwalker@seualg.utah.gov or 435-613-0065.