Community Gathers for Southeast Utah Out of the Darkness Walk

On September 14, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) in conjunction with the Hope Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held their annual Southeast Utah Out of the Darkness Walk, held at the Price City Peace Gardens.

Community members far and wide were invited to the walk, whether they had been directly affected by suicide or as a show of support. Many attendees represented lost loved ones on t-shirts, buttons, stickers and signs. Although many of the attendees had been affected by suicide through the loss of a loved one, it was clear that everyone who attended had ultimately been affected in some way by suicide.

There were several informational booths from local resources set up to provide information on how they can be of service and to give out a ton of free swag.

The ceremony began with Amanda McIntosh, Director for Suicide Prevention and Awareness, welcoming and thanking everyone who had come out to honor those lost or to show their support.

McIntosh wanted to make sure that the sponsors also receive the recognition that they deserve. McIntosh advised that without them, many of the events that were held would not have been possible. A few of the sponsors were also in attendance offering their support for the cause. McIntosh also wanted to give an Honorable Mention to ETV News for their continuous support and informative news articles in regard to Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention and Awareness.

There were a multitude of guest speakers who were invited up to speak including Cat Struble, Executive Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Shalyce Rahaula, Miss Carbon County, Aiyuna Lee, who read her “Stand Up for Kindness” speech and Sgt. Kelly Maynes with the Price City Police Department.

Wendy Grant, Director for the Hope Choir, along with her young Hope Choir ambassadors, performed several beautiful songs. Grant was then awarded the Hope Challenge Coin for 2024, for all of her selfless work and contributions to the cause.

McIntosh then invited attendees to participate in the Honor Bead ceremony. As attendees made their way to the bead table, many found themselves leaving with several different colored beads. Each color represented a different type of loss.

McIntosh invited those who had lost someone by suicide to come up on stage. An astounding amount of people filled the stage as visual representation that suicide does not just affect immediate family. Suicide affects family, friends, coworkers, acquaintances and ultimately the entire community. McIntosh then asked everyone on stage to join together in a community group hug.

Walkers were led by USU’s Drumline and drill team, along with the Menchaca family, who had been asked to carry the Hope Squad flag. The Menchaca family had the most participants signed up to their team AdryanForever15.

It is important to learn about the many resources available in Carbon and Emery County, as many people find themselves unsure as to who to turn to in a crisis. It is important to remember that there is a community of people who care and there is a resource for whatever crisis any individual may be dealing with. Calling or texting 988 is an amazing resource for anyone in need and is available 24/7.

This year’s sponsors were as follows: AFSP, Castle Country Radio, Southeast Utah Health Department, HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties, CARE Coalition, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, Canyon Ice, USU Extension – Carbon County, USU Extension – HEART Initiative, Carbon Medical, Maverik Convenience Store, Gagon Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic, Parker Brother’s Racing, Chaos Cove, A Perfect Smile Dental, Pierce Oil, Metro National Title, United Way of Eastern Utah, Castleview Hospital, Life Balance Recovery, Farlaino’s Café & Restaurant, Elements Wilderness Program, Peczuh Printing, Komatsu Mining, A-1 Rentals and Sales, Cache Valley Bank, Party Express & Gifts, Price City, Pepsi, Ascension St. Matthew’s Church, Fire & Ice Photography and Southeast Paint.