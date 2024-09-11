Community Gets Spruced Up on Annual UWEU Day of Caring

The annual Day of Caring, hosted by United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU), took place once again on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Day of Caring serves as a way for the community to come together as a whole and give back by engaging in various service projects around the county, such as pulling weeds, cleaning yards, painting and more.

As per tradition, the day began bright and early in the parking lot of Lins, where those that were volunteering were provided with donuts to fuel up their day. Following, teams were dispersed to a myriad of locations to complete their projects.

Volunteers ranged from community members to business personnel, Carbon County royalty and those in USU Eastern Athletics, and more. The Day of Caring is just one of the many ways that United Way of Eastern Utah gives back to the community. The Pop Up Shoe Shop, the Angel Tree and more, provide resources and benefits for many.

“Thanks to everyone who volunteered for Day of Caring on Sept. 7,” UWEU shared.