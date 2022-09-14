Community Goes Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

To do their part in going gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness, the Price City Youth Council hosted its second annual rock painting and memorial walk events.

While the rock painting took place in August, the memorial walk was hosted bright and early on Saturday, Sept. 10. Those wishing to participate gathered at the Price River Trail behind JB’s. Members of the youth council presented pins to those that participated.

Before the walk began, those that joined were thanked by the council and told that events such as these would not be possible without their involvement. The journey was on after that, with participants walking, biking and more to raise awareness.