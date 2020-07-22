Community Invited to Pump and Jump Bike Park Grand Opening

Price City is inviting the public to partake in an upcoming ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony. This celebration is for the Price City Pump and Jump Bike Park, which is located at the Terrace Hills and Dino Mine Park complex.

The ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony is slated to take place at noon on Tuesday, July 28. Those that attend are encouraged to bring their bikes and give the new park a try.

The new park has been designed for all skill levels and ages. Strider, mountain and BMX bikes are all acceptable to use at the park. The project was made available through a grant from the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation.

The first 100 children in attendance at Tuesday’s event will be treated with Aggie Ice Cream from USU Eastern and other fun prizes will be available.