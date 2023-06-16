Community Members “Eat Like A Dad” at Sutherlands

On Saturday, June 10, Sutherland’s of Price teamed up with R&A Market of Helper to challenge the citizens of Carbon and Emery counties to “Eat Like A Dad”.

This was hosted during the fourth annual Father’s Day Expo in Carbon County, which take places each year to honor all things dad. There was a plethora of vendors, food trucks, toolbox building for the kids and more. However, the desire to amp up the fun brought around the opportunity for the first annual “Eat Like A Dad” Steak Eating Competition.

This challenged a total of 11 contestants to eat a 20 ounce ribeye steak, which was cooked by Cindi Curry of R&A Market.

In order to compete, those that were interested in participating needed to qualify on the local radio stations and be present at the expo by 11:30 a.m. that day.

“At the sound of cheers, all 11 participants vigorously dug in with fork, knife, fingers and teeth,” Sutherlands shared. “It was a competitive few minutes as each contestant tried to be the first one with a clean plate.”

The winning prize was a $500 meat package from R&A Market as well as a $650 Joe’s Kansas City 900 Pellet Grill. Following six minutes and sixteen seconds of chowing down, Davin Moss was named the winner when he swallowed his last bite.

Second, third and fourth places went to Ben Jones, Caleb Nelson and Dr. Bryce Warr, respectively. They took home Sutherlands gift cards.