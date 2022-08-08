Community Members Honored at International Days Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Price City International Days festivities were kicked off on Thursday evening with the opening ceremony at the Price City Peace Garden.

Following the posting of the colors by American Legion Post 3, Price City Councilman Rick Davis took time to thank the event sponsors, the International Days Committee, Price City employees, Mayor Michael Kourianos and the city council for their hard work. Special appreciation was extended to Megan Marshal, Price City’s volunteer event coordinator, for her grand efforts in promoting the city’s annual celebration.

Mayor Kourianos then introduced the International Days Jr. Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year and Grand Marshal. This year’s Jr. Grand Marshal was 12-year-old Harley Rae and the Citizen of the Year was Reverend Vince Royal. Additionally, Price City Fire Department Captain Janarie Cammans was named the 2022 International Days Grand Marshal.

Following a brief interlude, Give Me Rent opened Culture Connection for the entertainment portion of the evening with Route 89 following shortly after to close out the night.

Next week will conclude the summer series of Culture Connection with Michael Barrow & the Tourists and Suit Up Soldier. The entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday.