Community Officials Address Flooding Potential

The recent rainy conditions, coupled with the record-breaking snowpack over the winter, have many locals concerned about the possibility of flooding.

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood stated that the rising levels are minor at this point. However, there have been some areas southeast in Wellington where the river has jumped the banks, though it is not near any homes. There is also minor flooding, but it is inside the designated flood plains of the county.

At a recent Carbon County Commission meeting, the commissioners encouraged residents to purchase bags at Howa’s, Sutherlands or CJ’s. A hopper station is located south of the county fairgrounds to fill the bags and there are signs that can guide the community to the station.

If there are community members that aren’t able to afford to purchase bags, the county does have some available. Those with questions can contact Commissioner Larry Jensen at (435) 630-8276.