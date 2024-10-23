Community Packs Castleview Urgent Care for Trunk or Treat

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Castleview Hospital hosted their annual and ever-popular Urgent Care trunk or treat, hosted in the parking lot of the facility. Many businesses, entities, individuals and more entered a trunk, a lending hand, or a form of entertainment to make the 2024 event a success.

Families that walked through the trunk or treat could enjoy spooky characters, gypsies, classic horror staples, pop culture phenomenons and more, all while grooving to fun music being broadcasted throughout the day.

Participants were the Carbon High School Drama Department, Castle Country Orthopedic/Dr. Scott Justesen, Miss Carbon County Royalty, Rocky Mountain Home Care & Hospice, Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hilliker Tech, Southeast Chiropractic, Miss Emery County Royalty, C and T Auto Body, Komatsu, A Perfect Smile, Carbon High Cheerleading Team, Intermountain Electronics, Emery Telcom, Nielson Construction/Staker Parson, Utah State University Eastern Athletics, the Southeast Utah Health Department, Carbon Medical Service, Bent Metal, Price Family Pharmacy, Marketing Elevated, Utah Foster Care, DJ Tonc and Wee Bit Wicked Witches.

Special thanks was given to IGotPoop, C and T Towing, Swire Coca-Cola, Price City and Beauty for Ashes. Physician service participants were Puzzle Pediatrics/Dr. Criddle, Castle Valley Foot & Ankle/Dr. Griffeth, Bookcliff, Castleview Urgent Care and Eastern Utah Family Medicine/Dr. Warr. Castleview Department participants were admitting, human resources, the lab and growth and development.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us at the 7th Annual Trunk or Treat! A shout out to all the performances and our community partners for making this an incredible event for the community,” Castleview Hospital shared.

Following the event, the community was then asked to vote on their favorite trunks. The trunks were posted to Castleview’s Facebook page and voting was open until noon on Monday, Oct. 21. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the winners were announced. First place went to Castleview Urgent Care, while Puzzle Pediatrics earned second place.