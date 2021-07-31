Community Praised for Water Conservation by Price City Council

As promised at the beginning of the season, each Price City Council meeting this summer has featured a water conservation update to keep the community informed on the current drought conditions.

Miles Nelson began by stating that, in response of the algae bloom in Scofield, he wished to ensure that the public is aware that the drinking water is safe and being treated. There has been no issue with the drinking water and there is an efficient plant that operates to ensure safe water.

The last time the council gathered, Nelson informed them that the plant production was down 33% over normal water demand at this time of year.

He stated that, in the last two weeks, the production is down even more due to rain that has fallen and the plant avoiding treating the water. It is still tracking well below the average, which means that citizens are being conscientious, according to Nelson.

“It’s been miraculous to watch the response from the public,” said Nelson.

He also said that the water wise campaign has been effective. Scofield continues to decline, though precipitation is up 5% from the last meeting via the rainstorms. He stated that it is still very low, but better than the last report.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos then stated that the community is listening and doing their part. “Thank you to the citizens,” concluded Mayor Kourianos.