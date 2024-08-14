Community Rallies to Get Students Back-to-School Ready

Local youngsters all over the area are getting ready to go back to school for another year of learning. School supplies, new clothing, shoes and the like can prove to be a hefty bill. With this in mind, local businesses and organizations have rallied together to make going back to school easier than ever.

Carbon Medical celebrated Health Center Week back to school events, where children that attended were invited to grab a free backpack, get a free haircut, or enjoy a delicious treat.

We know how important it is to start the school year off on the right foot, so we’re offering FREE backpacks, haircuts, and snow cones for all the boys and girls in our community,” the medical center shared. “At Carbon Medical, we believe in giving back and supporting our community. This event is our way of saying thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us.”

Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center (CJC) joined in by hosting their annual Back to School Giveaway. By making an appointment beforehand, local students were invited to the Carbon County Event Center to gather gently used clothing and shoes, new school supplies, a backpack and the like.

“Because of the generosity of our community, families who are struggling financially are able to relieve the burden of helping their children prepare for the upcoming school year. A huge thank you to everyone who made this possible,” the CJC stated.

Finally, United Way hosted the Soles 2 Souls Pop Up Shoe Shop on Saturday, August 10. During this event, a total of 350 shoes were given out to local students looking to learn their hearts out in the 2024-25 year.