Community Remembers 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

A 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001 was hosted in the Price City Peace Garden on Saturday.

This was conducted by the American Legion Price Post 3 and was a day to remember, honor and recognize the victims of the attacks, the first responders and the United States Armed Forces. This public event was opened to the entire community for attendance.

American Legion Price Post 3 Commander David Jelin remarked that he strived to ensure that this was a patriotic but non-political event focused on the nation’s losses and sacrifice as well the volunteers that were on duty that day.

Those that wished to remember and honor those who served as well as the lives lost were invited to join the American Legion Price Post 3 on that day beginning at 10 a.m.