Community Remembers Deputy Jeremiah Johnson

Emery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremiah K. Johnson died in a traffic accident while on duty 20 years ago. Deputy Johnson left behind a wife and three children when he tragically passed on May 27, 2003.

Though time has passed, Johnson’s family, friends and Emery County Sheriff’s Office personnel have never forgotten his service to the community. They gathered in his honor on Friday to pay tribute to his service and his life.

This was highlighted by the dedication of a new memorial bench at the Emery County administration building in Castle Dale. Jeremiah’s sister, Jennifer, spearheaded the effort to have a bench fully customized to honor Johnson.

Emery County employees installed the bench on Thursday. Then, on Friday, Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington and Randy Johnson, Jeremiah’s father, spoke on Jeremiah’s service to the community as well as all those in law enforcement.

“Jeremiah is remembered by coworkers as a man of great integrity, a gentle giant who had a soft way of dealing with people, and a hero to all who knew him,” the Emery County Sheriff’s Office shared.

The sheriff’s office concluded by thanking the Johnson family for overseeing the project. It was also announced that there are plans to install two more benches in the near future to honor other members of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office who were killed in the line of duty.