Community Serves During Day of Caring

Hundreds of services hours were completed by volunteers on Saturday morning as part of United Way’s annual Day of Caring. Volunteers tackled various service projects throughout Carbon County that morning, working to beautify the community and help those in need.

The morning began bright and early at Lin’s Fresh Market where volunteers enjoyed breakfast and selected service projects for the dat. United Way of Eastern Utah Director Pam Boyd sent participants off with words of encouragement and appreciation.

Volunteers then traveled to their respective projects. Crews collected garbage, pulled weeds, served first responders and much more. Volunteers included a variety of community members, such as church groups, youth organizations, local sports teams and Carbon County Royalty. Business and private individuals also joined the day of service.

After hours of hard work, participants were invited to Price City’s Washington Park to enjoy lunch and relax. Lin’s Fresh Market provided the lunch for free for volunteers, along with donuts and coffee for breakfast.