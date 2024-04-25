Community Stewardship Award Recognizes Gary DeVincent’s Remarkable Contributions to Historic Preservation in Helper, Utah

Preservation Utah Press Release

Preservation Utah is proud to announce that Gary DeVincent has been selected as a recipient of the Community Stewardship Award in the Individual category for his outstanding dedication to the preservation and revitalization of historic properties in Helper, Utah. The award will be presented on April 25 at the Memorial House in Salt Lake City.

In only eight years, Gary DeVincent has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to preserving the architectural heritage and cultural legacy of Helper, Utah. Through his visionary leadership and tireless efforts, Gary and his team have been rehabilitating a remarkable eighteen buildings and properties strategically located throughout the historic Main Street. His meticulous approach to revitalization has not only breathed new life into these structures but has also played a pivotal role in restoring the vibrancy of the downtown corridor.

Gary’s restoration projects have not only revitalized historic buildings but have also had an enormous impact on economic development in the area, as he consistently hires local tradesmen and labor and purchases supplies from nearby businesses, fostering growth and sustainability within the community. Many of these buildings were once in such disrepair that they were deemed unusable; however, thanks to Gary’s efforts, they have been transformed into viable spaces available for new businesses, further contributing to the economic revitalization of Helper, Utah. “Gary’s vision and determination have been instrumental in turning Helper into a beacon of hope for Carbon County, preserving its legacy for future generations,” remarked Preservation Utah.

Indeed, visitors to Helper often liken the town to the fictional Radiator Springs, a testament to the authentic charm and character that Gary has infused into its viewscapes. His personal vintage sign and vehicle collection, strategically placed throughout downtown as well as his motorcycle museum – Vintage Motor Company, serve as both a nod to the town’s rich history and an inspiration to passersby. Gary’s love for neon signage has also played a significant role in the town’s revitalization. Through collaborations with Brimley Neon, supported by The Helper Project, several of Gary’s properties boast restored vibrant neon displays that illuminate Main Street and capture the essence of Helper’s unique identity. People can now experience the nostalgia for themselves and support his work by booking a stay at one of his restored properties via the website www.stay-helper.com.

Gary’s passion for historic preservation and automotive memorabilia has not only transformed the physical landscape of Helper but has also fostered a renewed sense of pride and optimism among its residents. His dedication to preserving Helper’s architectural heritage ensures that future generations will continue to benefit from the town’s unique cultural identity. In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, Gary DeVincent is a deserving recipient of the Community Stewardship Award from Preservation Utah. His achievements serve as a shining example of the profound impact that individuals can have on their communities through preservation efforts.

About Preservation Utah: Preservation Utah is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the past alive, not only for preservation, but to inspire and provoke a more creative present and sustainable future.