Community Supports Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center (CJC) kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month by asking local businesses to help show support by placing blue pinwheels and blue ribbons outside their buildings.

Pinwheels have also been planted by the CJC in other places around town with the plan to continue to do so throughout the month of April. Since 2008, the Pinwheels for Prevention gardens have been working to raise awareness and funding for the policies and programs that enable families, communities and children.

“By their very nature, pinwheels connote childlike happiness and whimsy and have come to serve as a reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children,” the Children’s Justice Center shared.

The CJC urged all to spread awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month by planting a pinwheel garden or placing a blue ribbon somewhere outside of an individual’s business or home to show support for growing a better tomorrow for all children. Those that do so are encouraged to tag the Children’s Justice Center on social media when posting a photo.