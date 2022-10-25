Community Theater Presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Castle Valley Community Theatre Press Release

After a three-year absence due to COVID-19 and health concerns in our community, Castle Valley Community Theatre (CVCT) is back!

Castle Valley Community Theatre was created in 1957 to provide quality, live productions to our area. Over the many years, CVCT has produced shows like “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Nunsense,” “7 Brides for 7 Brothers,” “The Sound of Music,” “Cinderella,” “Lil’ Abner,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Peter Pan,” and that is just naming the most recent shows! Many classic shows have been produced in our community more than once over the years because we have a valuable commodity of actors willing to put time and effort into presenting live performances to the community.

Every few years, we need a reminder of what Christmas is all about. This November, CVCT will be presenting “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” for the third time. The cast and crew have been working hard to get the production ready. This heartwarming story of the bratty Herdman kids learning the real meaning of Christmas will entertain and ring in the holiday season. We look forward to having you in our audience.

Along with the show, CVCT will be presenting “mini” Christmas concerts each night. Wes Thompson, Brianna Manning and Audrey Hatch will be performing before each show. These musicians represent some of the quality musical talent we find here in Castle Country. We are excited to share live music and fabulous entertainment with you.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and mini concerts will begin at 7 p.m. at Mont Harmon Middle School on Nov. 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18 and 19. Doors will open at 6:50 p.m. each night. Tickets are $7 at the door.