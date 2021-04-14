Competition Continues for High School Rodeo Teams *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop and Julie Johansen

Rodeo teams gathered in Price on Friday as Carbon High hosted its annual rodeo.

For Emery High, members who scored in the top ten in their events included Kayson Jensen in bareback riding as he placed second. Race Gordon was fourth in tie down roping and Megan Zunich took ninth in breakaway. Race Gordon and Cole Magnuson were fifth in the team roping, while Kinlie Jensen was seventh in the goat tying. In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker took ninth in light rifle and Ruger Payne earned eighth in trap shoot.

For Carbon, Shalako Gunter was successful in placing fifth in the light rifle and second in trap shooting, followed by Kashley Rhodes in seventh in light rifle. At both Friday and Saturday’s events, Destiny Andrews and Lacey Anderson competed in barrel racing and pole bending while Wesley King, Kayson Peterson and Wyatt Willis competed in team roping.

On Saturday, members traveled to Mt. Pleasant for the Sanpete rodeo. Kayson Jensen was second again in the bareback riding. In the reining cow horse, Byron and Monty Christiansen placed ninth and tenth, respectively. Ekker placed seventh in the light rifle shoot and Payne tied for second in the trap shoot.

Also on Saturday, Carbon’s Rhodes was ninth in trap shooting and Gunter also earned ninth in light rifle. Following a weekend off, the next rodeos will be on April 23 and 24 in Spanish Fork and Nephi.