Concrete Work to Take Place in Wellington

On Wednesday, Wellington City announced that concrete work will take place on 300 South, 300 North and 200 East. Those that reside along these roadways should be aware that the new concrete needs seven days to cure completely. This means that residents should plan ahead and not drive over new concrete work.

According to the city, preparation for paving is now scheduled to begin on Oct. 2. As crews excavate and apply road base material to the previously trenched areas, it is important that those traveling do not drive over these areas in order to protect the edges of existing asphalt.

“Please do not park on the roadway during these preparations,” urged Wellington City. “Parking in driveways is permitted and crews will provide means for exiting and entering. Please pay attention to barrels, cones and workers’ directions.”

Paving of the areas that are highlighted on the above map is now scheduled for on or around Oct. 9.