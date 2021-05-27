Condie and Hatch Remain Teammates *Photo Gallery*

On Wednesday morning, both Preston Condie and Keenan Hatch committed to continue their basketball careers at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. One of the most difficult aspects for seniors ending their season can be saying goodbye to teammates after countless hours of dedicated hard work.

Condie and Hatch are in a unique situation, where they have the opportunity to play together once more. The duo will leave Carbon behind and replace the Dino blue to don the Trappers’ red. Last season, Condie led the Dinos with 17.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also had the best field goal percentage on the team as he shot 47 percent from the floor.

Hatch was a large body in the paint, where he averaged nearly three blocks to go along with his 6.3 rebounds per game. Congratulations Preston Condie and Kennan Hatch.