Condie Drops 31 in Opener *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos tipped off their season on Friday night at home against Maeser Prep. The Lions were no match for the hungry Dinos, who ran away with this one early. Carbon outscored Maeser Prep 20-6 in the first quarter and extended its lead to 49-12 by halftime.

Preston Condie looked like a man on a mission and could not be stopped. He went 12-14 from the field and finished with 31 points in three quarters. Keenan Hatch had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds while Merrick Morgan had a team-high four steals. Max Lancaster had a great game off the bench with 11 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Sophomore Chet Anderson also came in and scored 10 points.

The Dinos obliterated Maeser Prep 96-25. They will have a couple of road games before returning back home. Carbon (1-0) will face Delta (0-2) on Wednesday and then Uintah (0-0) on Thursday. The Dinos will wrap up the week against North Sanpete (1-0) on Friday in Price. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.