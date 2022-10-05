Conductive Composites Celebrates New Advanced Materials Production Facility

On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting was hosted in Cleveland to celebrate the new advanced materials production facility, Conductive Composites.

“Continuing a commitment to provide our customers with the most technologically advanced composite materials, Conductive Composites is proud to announce the opening of a new advanced materials production facility in Cleveland,” the company shared.

This new facility is 27,000 feet and is the third at the location. It will host industrial-scale broad good coaters, ready-use product manufacturing areas, fiber converting processes and supporting operations and administrations.

David Tilton, the Vice President of Business Development for Conductive Composites, stated that the new expansion is a testament to the efforts of creating a wide range of materials and products that will directly address customer’s needs. The new facility is also designed for future expansion to continue the company’s commitment to manufacturing in rural Utah.

The facility will run in parallel to existing fiber coating and process gas production plants. Nathan Hansen, CEO of Conductive Composites, also spoke about the expansion and the plans for the future.

“It is really great to see how our technology and company has advanced to this point,” said Hansen. “This new facility is the culmination of years of work, and we plan to continue to invest and expand our operations at this campus for many years to come.”