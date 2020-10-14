Congressman John Curtis Greets Green River City Council

By Robin Hunt

During Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, Congressman John Curtis described how grateful he is for the hard work of the local council. As a previous mayor in Provo City, he said that he understands the importance of the decisions made in local council chambers. Curtis praised Green River Mayor Travis Bacon and the love he has for the city.

Following Congressman Curtis’ comments, the city council proceeded to approve signing a proclamation against privatization of the United States Postal Service.

Next, discussion on employee compensation opened for public comments and turned into a passionate debate. The city’s treasurer, administrator and financial director provided the council with research that suggested the city employees are not making what they ought to be in wages. However, there were city council members who disagreed with the research and had concerns because the city doesn’t have a systematic raise in place. Despite exhaustive discussion, no decision was made until more information is available to the council.

It was also announced that Outlaw Days is scheduled for Nov. 6 and 7 in Green River. There will be live country music, horseshoe tournaments, shooting competitions, cowboy poetry and more. Go to www.outlawdays.com for details.

The next city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Green River City Hall.