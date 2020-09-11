Construction Crews are Lengthening Their Stride at Millsite

By Julie Johansen

Construction crews for both the concrete work and earth work for the Millsite Dam rehabilitation project are lengthening their strides by extending their work weeks to 12 hours per day, six days per week. Crews are pushing to complete the work in order to beat the cold weather and snow.

The north wall of the spillway should be completed next week, with an estimated date of Sept. 15, and then they will begin on the south wall. As soon as the walls are complete on one side, the excavation crew can begin to backfill and tie the dam to the spillway. The expected completion for the rehabilitation project remains June of 2021.

According to project managers, work continues on hole #3 of the Millsite Golf Course. Construction of the water hazard (pond) and sprinkler system for the fairway and green are continuing.