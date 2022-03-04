Construction Updates Presented to Emery School Board

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School Board met at Huntington Elementary on Wednesday, March 2. All members of the board were in attendance as well as district supervisors, superintendent Ryan Maughan and business administrator Jackie Allred.

Trent Huntsman with Westland Construction gave an update on construction at Ferron Elementary as well as the Emery High athletic field project. He presented a completion timeline on upcoming tasks at both sites. At Ferron Elementary, structural block, decking, roofing and interior framing should be completed by the end of March. Cabinetry installation will begin in April with plans for teachers to be able to move in their things at the end of the school year.

At Emery High School (EHS), the netting in the field house is being installed this week, while the painting on the inside and the tile in the restrooms and team floors have been completed. The floors will now be polished and sealed and the inside turf is scheduled to be installed next week. Weather permitting, the ball fields are targeted to be finished by March 23 so games can begin on them. Weather has delayed the completion of the tennis courts and other concrete work, but that should also be completed soon.

The next phase bids will be sold in March and the pre-bid walk though for the EHS building is on March 9. The district has received a pre-bond rating of A1, which is the same as the rating from last year’s bond rating. The strengths included budget and staffing with weaknesses on the county economy, primarily with coal.