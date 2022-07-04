Contest Winners Congratulated by American Legion Auxiliary

The Orangeville American Legion Auxiliary Post #39 would like to recognize the winners of the Americanism Essay and Poppy Poster contests.

Winners in the Americanism Essay Contest in fifth grade at Cottonwood Elementary were Kayla Kay Powell, first place; Lindey Hughes, second place; and Garrett Dansie, third place. The third grade winners at Cottonwood Elementary were Skyler Drollinger, first place, and Eternadee Huntsman, second place. Winners from the fifth grade at Castle Dale Elementary included Adalyn Jensen, first place; Katie Johansen, second place; and Aaliyah Vuikadavu, third place.

In the Poppy Poster Contest at Castle Dale Elementary, second grade winners were Reese Cosby, first place; Stetson Merrell, second place; and Charlotte White, third place. Castle Dale Elementary fifth grade winners were Addison Scow, first place; Charley Jackson, second place; and Irelynd White and Nathan Jewkes, third place. Reese Cosby and Addison Scow each received an honorable mention at the state level for their poppy posters.