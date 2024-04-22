Convention Countdown Coming to Price

Press Release

The Republican Parties of Carbon & Emery Counties are excited to invite you to our upcoming event, “Convention Countdown” – A Meet & Greet Event! This is your chance to engage directly with State and Federal Candidates in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Date: Monday, April 22nd

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Central Instructional Building, USUE Campus, 451 E 400 N, Price, UT

Whether you’re passionate about politics or just curious about the candidates running for office, everyone is welcome to join us for an evening of community engagement and political excitement.

This event is about more than just politics; it’s about forging connections, sharing ideas, and shaping our future together.

Excitement is in the air as many candidates have already RSVP’d and are eagerly looking forward to meeting you!

Come meet the candidates, ask questions, and make your voice heard. Let’s come together as a community to make a difference!