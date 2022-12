The USU Eastern BDAC was the place to be on Thursday, Dec. 15 as Castleview Hospital hosted the Cookies with Santa event.

This event was free for families, who were invited to walk down Santa Claus Lane and see all of the holiday favorites. Every child in attendance was treated to cookies, cocoa and a bag of treats.

There was also an opportunity for those in attendance to visit with the Grinch and ride on the AutoFarm train.