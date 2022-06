Members of the Price Elks Lodge 1550 welcomed many to their backyard on Saturday afternoon for a cornhole tournament. Despite blistering temperatures, teams were eager to compete for a good cause.

There were adult and youth (ages 12 to 17) divisions and prizes were awarded to the top three teams in both divisions. Proceeds from the tournament, which consisted of a $5 buy in per player, will be utilized for the charitable efforts of the Elks Lodge.