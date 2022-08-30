Cornhole, Refreshments and More at Saturday Vibes

Saturday marked the third-to-last Saturday Vibes event for the 2022 summer season on Helper’s historic Main Street. This event’s fundraiser was the Bags N’ Brews Cornhole Tournament, which was underway on Main Street.

This tournament benefits the CNS Senior Wish Program, which gives senior patients an opportunity to relive a cherished memory or experience something new. Those that wished to participate in the event could sign up beforehand or on the day of the tournament. There were over 50 teams and 15 playing boards at the event.

In entertainment news, the Dead Zephyrs kicked off the evening, followed by Silver King. The specialty cocktail was a honeydew margarita, the featured food truck was Tallies and Smallies, and the featured vendor was Empathetix, which is a team that is dedicated to helping patients in Utah get safe and legal access to medical marijuana.

There are two events remaining for Saturday Vibes this year, though the future of Vibes seems to be bright and the team is already looking ahead.

“Helper Saturday Vibes is on the agenda for Helper City Council’s meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. to discuss the bright future of Vibes in the community,” said market manager Allie Farnham. “We are requesting future dates to ensure that the fun continues on Helper’s Historic Main Street for years to come.”