Cornhole Tournament Back in Full Swing for Carbon County Fair

Get your tossing arm ready as the Carbon County Fair brings back an all-time favorite: the cornhole tournament. For years, cornhole has steadily grown in popularity not only as a recreational favorite, but also a competitive favorite.

This year’s cornhole tournament will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, behind the Carbon County Events Center. Those who are interested in registering for the tournament can do so through www.carboncountyrecreation.activityreg.com, with the cost being $50 per team.

Concessions and alcohol will be available for purchase.